Fill teacher vacancies first, introduce new laws later: Revanth Reddy

Revanth felt that the top universities like Osmania University were being neglected following the formation of Telangana.

Published: 19th January 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While questioning the closure of schools amid the Covid-19 surge, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy asked the State government as to why the pubs and parties were being allowed. He also strongly condemned the decision taken by the Cabinet to make English medium compulsory in government schools from the academic year 2022-23.

During an interaction with the media at the CLP office here, Revanth said enactment of new laws would not improve the education system unless the State government takes up recruitment of teachers to fill all vacancies and create new posts. While pointing out that not a single death was reported at schools due to Covid-19, he blamed the government for the virus spread for not acting against liquor shops and pubs allowing huge gatherings. “These are being  allowed, as the government’s revenue depends on them. CM KCR does not value people’s lives and hence did not attend PM Modi’s video conference (on Covid),” he opined. 

Expenditure on education

Revanth felt that the top universities like Osmania University were being neglected following the formation of Telangana. “Spending on education  is considered unnecessary expenditure by KCR. If the Right to Education Act is implemented in the State, about 25 per cent could be admitted for free in schools. But when we question the failure of its  implementation, the government says that it was implementing KG to PG for free. How can English medium education be imparted without appointing teachers,” Revanth asked.

TRS, SP bonhomie

Reacting to reports that the TRS  would campaign for Samajwadi Party in UP, Revanth ridiculed it saying that this would mean that TRS was ready to betray its local ally, AIMIM. He held that BJP’s newly-formed committee comprised leaders who defected from other parties, to execute Operation Aakarshan. 
 

