Harish Rao asks Centre to reduce gap between second, booster doses

He also asked the Union Minister to consider administering booster doses to all the citizens above 18 years of age.

Published: 19th January 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday wrote to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Manusukh Mandaviya, requesting the latter to consider reducing the interval between the second and precautionary doses of vaccine from nine months to six months, learning from the experiences of booster dose policies being adopted by countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States.

He has also requested Mandaviya to look into the feasibility of further decreasing the interval between second and precautionary doses to three months for healthcare workers and citizens above 60 years of age irrespective of comorbidities. He also asked the Union Minister to consider administering booster doses to all the citizens above 18 years of age.

Min appreciates OGH doctors for rare surgery 
Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday appreciated the doctors of Osmania General Hospital’s (OGH) Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation department for successfully performing a rare surgical procedure called the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) on two children giving them a new lease of life. The Minister also appreciated the doctors for performing successful liver transplantation on two other children

