Palamuru to witness a sea change in health infra: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the Palamuru region will witness a sea change in healthcare infrastructure and services with the construction of government medical colleges in Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts at an estimated cost of Rs 1,470 crore.

He was speaking after inaugurating two 30-bed Community Healthcare Centres in Balanagar and Koilkonda. “Though the Centre approved the establishment of 157 medical colleges, not even one medical college was sanctioned for Telangana. But the State government sanctioned the setting up of 17 medical colleges of which eight are expected to become operational next year,” Harish said.