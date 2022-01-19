Tighter security at BJP office after intel alert 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Republic Day and in the wake of inputs from Intelligence agencies issuing an alert about a likely attack on the Prime Minister, security has been beefed up at the State BJP office and also at the RSS office in the city.

A message stating, “Intelligence sources have recently warned that the BJP headquarters in Nampally, Hyderabad is under threat from terrorists” has been widely circulated on social media. But Hyderabad city police confirmed that so far there is no such input of a terror attack. However, security has been beefed up at both offices in the city, in view of the Republic Day. “ Though there is no specific input on any terror attack, we are alert and are regularly keeping a tab on such activities. Preventive measures are also in place,” the official added.

Meanwhile, BJP State vice-president G Manohar Reddy informed Express that Intelligence officers from the police department visited the party office in Nampally and checked the CCTVs. Party officials have been cautioned to be wary of any strangers or unknown vehicles at the office’s premises.