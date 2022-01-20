India’s first 400 KV gas insulated plant ready in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to soon inaugurate the 400 KV gas insulated substation, the first such in the cou-ntry, at Rayadurgam, constructed by TS Transco at an estimated cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday inspected the work of the substation, which is being given final touc-hes, along with TS Transco and Genco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao and TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy said that the power distribution system has been augmented on all sides of the city. “The power system in the city is being developed keeping in view the energy needs for next 30 to 40 years,” the Energy Minister said. He said that due to the power grid, Hyderabad city would not face any power cuts.

The Minister said that the gas insulated substation would be able to provide 2,000 MW power to the city. Four substations of the capacity of 400 KV, 220 KV, 133 KV and 33 KV were set up at one place near the Outer Ring Road.

“Normally, 100 acres of land is required to set up these substations, but Transco officials have managed to set them up in just five acres,” Jagadish Reddy said. From the gas insulated substations, underground cables have been laid for 3 km. The Minister also said that TS Transco has for the first time in the country constructed monopole high-tension electricity towers in Greater Hyderabad limits.