KCR enjoys suffering of teachers: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of deriving sadistic pleasure from the suffering teachers across the State are experiencing ever since he issued GO 317, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday demanded the immediate withdrawal of the order. Warning the Chief Minister that he would face the ire of lakhs of employees in the coming days if the GO was not withdrawn, the Congress leader alleged that the TRS government was treating locals as non-locals.

Welcoming back teachers union leader G Harshvardhan Reddy along with his followers into the Congress fold at a programme held in Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy accused the TRS government of wilfully harassing employees and teachers.

“If KCR continues to work against the interest of Telangana, then four lakh employees would revolt against him. GO 317 has pushed the future of employees and teachers into darkness. Instead of focusing on their duties, they are forced to live in a state of uncertainty and confusion,” the TPCC chief said.