One lakh teachers to get 9-week training session

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday said that the subcommittee formed to implement Mana Vooru Mana Badi is discussing the scheme and would soon submit a report on its implementation from the next academic year.

Elaborating on the scheme, she told reporters here that the aim was to start English medium education in government schools from Class I to X from academic year 2022-23. “All the one lakh odd teachers from all mediums of education would be given a nine-week English training session, in a phased manner,” Sabitha said.

Asked if the scheme was at odds with the National Educational Policy, she that the NEP suggested basic education in the mother tongue up to Class V, but does not restrict educating in any specific medium.

Sabitha said that Mana Vooru Mana Badi is also among the steps to regulate fees in private schools. Sabitha said that about 10 lakh students in government schools are studying in English medium under the Success School scheme introduced in 2016 and they are doing excellently in studies and extracurricular activities. “Almost 20,000 teachers have been trained to teach these students, and more sessions are planned,” she said.