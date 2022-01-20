STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police identify dead Maoists, injured cop stable

The police, on Wednesday, identified the bodies of the Maoists killed in the encounter in the Karriguttalu forest area of Venkatapuram mandal.

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The police, on Wednesday, identified the bodies of the Maoists killed in the encounter in the Karriguttalu forest area of Venkatapuram mandal. The deceased woman Maoist was Shantha, Venkatapuram-Wajedu Area Committee Secretary of the Maoist party, is believed to be the wife of the banned outfit’s Divisional Committee Member, Venkatapuram, Wazeedu Sudhakar. 

The other deceased were identified as Naresh alias Buchanna, a native of Jaggaiahpet village in Regonda mandal and a member of the Maoist party’s Yellandu - Gundala division, and K Kovasi Mooyal alias Kailas, a native of Dantewada of Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to the media persons on developments in the case, Mulugu Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Shoban Kumar said the bodies of the Maoists were shifted to Bijapur in Chhattisgarh for post-mortem. The injured Greyhound constable’s health condition is stable and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, he added.

Shobhan stated that special party teams were continuing the joint operations in the border areas of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The CPI (Maoist), on Tuesday, released a letter accusing the police of orchestrating a fake encounter to kill three Maoists in Karriguttalu forest area in Mulugu district along the border of Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Statewide bandh call on Jan 22

Secretary of the Division Committee Venkatesh gave a call for a Statewide bandh on January 22. He also alleged that the police have not allowed media persons at the encounter spot

