Security denies JC entry into KCR’s camp office 

Former minister JC Diwakar Reddy was on Wednesday denied entry into the Pragathi Bhavan by security personnel as he did not have prior appointment to meet the Chief Minister. 

Former minister JC Diwakar Reddy leaves after being denied entry into the Pragathi Bhavan as he did not have an appointment

By Express News Service

The senior TDP leader, a former colleague of the Chief Minister, but was asked to get an appointment or an invite over phone from Pragathi Bhavan for ensuring entrance. 

Diwakar Reddy tried his best to convince the security to allow him inside, but they remained unmoved. According to sources, he wanted to meet either the Chief Minister or his son KT Rama Rao since he was in the city.

