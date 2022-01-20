STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC reserves orders in IAS Srilakshmi quash petition

Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, reserved orders in a quash petition filed by Y Srilakshmi, AP cadre IAS officer.

Published: 20th January 2022 05:18 AM

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

Srilakshmi had questioned the cognisance order passed by the CBI court, taking into account the supplementary charge sheet in the Penna Cements  case, part of the quid pro quo case. The supplementary chargesheet had added her as an accused in the case for the alleged unlawful role she played in doling out public assets such as limestone mines to Penna Cements. Along with her, former AP Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Telangana School Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and others were included.

While Sabitha was the Mines Minister, Dharmana was the Revenue Minister when the alleged allotment of public assets took place a decade ago. Srilakshmi, in her plea, questioned the trial court’s decision to recognise such belated action, that too without having any new material against her. 

Raghavacharyulu counsel for petitioner informed the court that the CBI filed a memo in 2012, stating that Penna Cements case investigation has been completed. But in 2016, the CBI included the petitioner as one of the accused and filed an additional chargesheet, he added.

