STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Third Covid wave spells fresh trouble for TSRTC

AS Covid-19 peaks, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is once again staring at the disturbing prospects of gaping losses with occupancy in buses taking a hit lately.

Published: 20th January 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus

TSRTC bus (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Md Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Covid-19 peaks, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is once again staring at the disturbing prospects of gaping losses with occupancy in buses taking a hit lately. In the first fortnight of January, average revenue generation was less than Rs 10 cr per day. The only redeeming factor was that the corporation could pick up by operating 4,000 additional bus services during Sankranti season from January 7 to 17. 

Soon the Sankranti euphoria ebbed out as a fresh spell of despondency set in with staff contracting Covid-19. In Bus Bhavan, the headquarters of the TSRTC, about 30 cases of Covid-19 have been reported. According to official sources, there was an overall increase of Rs 7 EPK (Earnings per KM) when compared to 2020 when it was Rs 27 and Rs 34 in 2021 with pandemic easing in the later part of last year. In the last few months, the revenue was more than Rs 10 crore per day, highest being Rs 14.79 crore in a day in October.

However, the feel good factor began waning as Sankranti passed with the resurgence of Covid-19 leading to loss of revenue. In fact, even on January 15, the RTC generated just Rs 5.62 crore despite pressing into service the Sankranti special services.

The highest occupancy ratio (OR) that touched on January 17 was 77%, with EPK (Earnings per KM) of Rs 36.77, with revenue generation slipping to Rs 12.21 cr on the last day of the season. Now its OR and EPK hover around 60-65% and Rs 32-35 respectively. While over 30 cases of Covid-19 were reported from Bus Bhavan alone, including some higher officials contracting the virus, scores of employees tested positive in other depots. 

“There could be around 10 staffers who might have contracted Covid-19 in each depot. Despite our repeated pleas,  the  management has not 

yet provided masks and sanitisers. Even the idea of establishing a Covid-19 centre for the staff is yet to materialise,” rued TJMU general secretary K Hanumanthu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Third Covid wave COVID 19 TSRTC
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp