Vemulawada temple intensifies its Covid fight

Published: 20th January 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

A temple staffer conducts thermal screening of devotees at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Wednesday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In the wake of the surge of infections, the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple authorities have been enforcing Covid-19 protocol strictly. 

The authorities have deputed a 50-member team at the Vemulawada temple on the direction of district Collector Anurag Jayanthi to ensure that the Medaram Jatara does not turn into a super-spreader event. 
The Vemulawada temple has been witnessing an influx of devotees from the last week of December itself and the number is swelling. 

Taking this into account, the team has spread to every nook and corner of the temple and is monitoring devotees. No devotee is allowed to even lower his or her mask, let alone remove it.  Executive Officer L Rama Devi is overseeing the implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines. She says that the presence of the specially deputed staff is motivating devotees to follow Covid guidelines. 

“Sanitisers and masks are being distributed in temple premises at 13 places. We have even set up special stalls to distribute them. Also, they are being handed out to whoever needs them at the entry,” said Rama Devi. 

Also, masks are being distributed free of cost at the bus station and the parking lots, dharma darshan queues, Kode Mokkulu queue and the two tonsuring areas. The temple has also made thermal screening available at the special kiosks. 

Recently, mass Covid tests were conducted for the temple staff and two employees were found to be infected. These staffers are still under home isolation. 

