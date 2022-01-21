Arogyasri cover for kin of Telangana ex-legislators

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Thursday issued orders extending health insurance cover to dependents of legislators and spouses of deceased legislators in the State. The Telangana Legislators Health Scheme will be implemented under Arogyasri Health Care Trust for serving legislators, former legislators and their dependent family members and also spouses of deceased legislators and former legislators and their dependent family members, according to the orders.

Sitting members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council and associations of former legislators had represented the government many times, requesting enhancement of the medical reimbursement facility as the rates fixed in the earlier orders were outdated and not serving the purpose for which the medical reimbursement facility had been provided.

The associations of the former legislators also requested the government to provide medical facilities to spouses of the deceased ex-legislators on par with the MLCs and MLAs, both serving and former. The Amenities Committee headed by Assembly Speaker examined these demands and made recommendations. Accordingly, the cashless treatment facility was extended for both OP and IP treatments on par with the rules applicable to All India Service (AIS) officers.