STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid cloud over Medaram as crowds swell ahead of jatara

Meanwhile, the positive sanitation workers have been shifted to a temporary medical camp and in Medaram, said Appaiah.

Published: 21st January 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

A huge number of devotees are thronging the Medaram village in Mulugu district prior to the commencement of the Samakka-Saralamma Jatara which will take place from February 16-19

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

MULUGU: As the third wave of Covid-19 grips the State, health officials of Mulugu district are faced with the daunting task of monitoring the crowds who are slowly descending on Medaram village ahead of the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara. While Asia’s largest tribal festival is slated for February 16-19, several pilgrims are making an early trip to the village fearing that there would be Covid curbs later on.  

Covid protocol has gone for a toss as devotees gather in congested and long queues to offer  prayers to the Sammakka-Saralamma deities. The virus has already spread rapidly in the Agency areas of Mulugu district. “Thousands are coming to Medaram on a daily basis since the last few days and we are finding it tough to ensure physical distancing,” says a temple official. “If the same situation continues during the jatara time, it would lead to a massive spike of Covid-19 cases in the State,” says another. Sanitation workers have already been deployed at Medaram but 10 of them tested positive on Thursday. Meanwhile, several medical and health staffers, who are discharging their duties in a tiny village, are also infected, said officials.

50 devotees have symptoms

When Express contacted the Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr Allam Appaiah, he said that teams conducting a fever survey found that 50 devotees were sick with Covid-like symptoms in Medaram. He said that 10 teams are working around the clock at Medaram and urged devotees to be socially responsible to prevent the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the positive sanitation workers have been shifted to a temporary medical camp and in Medaram, said Appaiah.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medaram tribal festival Jatara COVID 19
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp