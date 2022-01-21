D Sanjay eyes Congress ticket, works to wean youth away from BJP

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With TRS MP and senior politician D Srinivas and his elder son and Nizamabad former Mayor D Sanjay joining the Congress now certain, the latter has now intensified efforts to attract the youth, especially those who are in the BJP.

In December, Sanjay had visited some areas where the Congress is considered weak and also places where the party did not bag many votes in the previous elections. Going by Sanjay’s moves, it appears that he is an aspirant for the Congress ticket for the upcoming elections from Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency.

With his political activity, it also appears that Sanjay has stolen a march over other Congress leaders who can best be described as ‘lethargic’ regarding the ongoing membership drive programme. D Srinivas was elected from Nizamabad Assembly three times, and Sanjay had played a key role in his victories.

The elder son of Srinivas, Sanjay had also served as the first Mayor of Nizamabad and remains popular with the people For some reason, he had been politically inactive for some years, but has now started efforts to strengthen the Congress.

TRS had won the Nizamabad urban Assembly constituency twice consecutively and the BJP too made inroads into the segment. In fact, the BJP bag-ged the municipal chairperson posts twice in succession and also managed to win the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat with the help of the urban voters.

Taking this into account, Sanjay has started to woo the urban voters, hoping to get them to switch to his side. He visited Gajulpet (partially) Kasabgalli, Kotagalli areas and interacted with the youth as well as elders of the area.

On Monday, he held a meeting with a group of youngsters at his residence. His supporters say that a good number of youth responded to his invitation. According to those close to Sanjay, he plans to hold meetings like these all over the constituency and explain to the youth the development activities he had taken up during his tenure as Mayor.

When the Congress was in power at the Centre, he managed to get sanctioned the underground drainage scheme and also `40 crore to replace the drinking water pipelines. He is also pointing out to the youth that the BJP, despite its tall talk, has done precious little by way of developing Nizamabad.