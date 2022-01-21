STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

D Sanjay eyes Congress ticket, works to wean youth away from BJP

TRS had won the Nizamabad urban Assembly constituency twice consecutively and the BJP too made inroads into the segment.

Published: 21st January 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmapuri Sanjay

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With TRS MP and senior politician D Srinivas and his elder son and Nizamabad former Mayor D Sanjay joining the Congress now certain, the latter has now intensified efforts to attract the youth, especially those who are in the BJP.

In December, Sanjay had visited some areas where the Congress is considered weak and also places where the party did not bag many votes in the previous elections. Going by Sanjay’s moves, it appears that he is an aspirant for the Congress ticket for the upcoming elections from Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency.

With his political activity, it also appears that Sanjay has stolen a march over other Congress leaders who can best be described as ‘lethargic’ regarding the ongoing membership drive programme. D Srinivas was elected from Nizamabad Assembly three times, and Sanjay had played a key role in his victories. 

The elder son of Srinivas, Sanjay had also served as the first Mayor of Nizamabad and remains popular with the people  For some reason, he had been politically inactive for some years, but has now started efforts to strengthen the Congress. 

TRS had won the Nizamabad urban Assembly constituency twice consecutively and the BJP too made inroads into the segment. In fact, the BJP bag-ged the municipal chairperson posts twice in succession and also managed to win the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat with the help of the urban voters. 

Taking this into account, Sanjay has started to woo the urban voters, hoping to get them to switch to his side.  He visited Gajulpet (partially) Kasabgalli, Kotagalli areas and interacted with the youth as well as elders of the area. 

On Monday, he held a meeting with a group of youngsters at his residence. His supporters say that a good number of youth responded to his invitation.  According to those close to Sanjay, he plans to hold meetings like these all over the constituency and explain to the youth the development activities he had taken up during his tenure as Mayor. 

When the Congress was in power at the Centre, he managed to get sanctioned the underground drainage scheme and also `40 crore to replace the drinking water pipelines. He is also pointing out to the youth that the BJP, despite its tall talk, has done precious little by way of developing Nizamabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress D Srinivas BJP TRS
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp