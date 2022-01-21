Fill posts or face protests: Bandi to govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday warned that his party would launch a movement soon if 47,600 vacant posts under Group 1, 2, 3 and 4 were not filled “immediately”. He said Group-1 posts haven’t been filled since 10 years and junior assistant posts at distr-ict, mandal and division levels have not been filled in 25 years.

Due to 1,600 Group-1 posts lying vacant, IAS officers were being made in-charge of 3-4 posts, Sanjay alleged. He said that there were 2,000 vacancies in Group-3 category, 4,000 in Group-2 category and 40,000 in Group-4 category. “These vaca-ncies have has rendered administration ineffective and the poor are not getting benefits of welfare schemes,” Sanjay said.

Meanwhile, leaders of BJP Kisan Morcha submitted a memorandum to Special Commissioner for Agriculture Hanumant K Zendage on Thursday, demanding the State government compensate farmers whose chilli, cotton and maize crops were damaged due to rains in erstwhile Warangal and Khammam districts.