Telangana facing misery due to KCR-Modi ‘ties’: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the TRS government of doing injustice to employees by issuing GO 317 instead of filling vacant posts, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that the “political understanding” between TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was resulting in people suffering. “The failed leadership of KCR and Modi has resulted in various issues engulfing the State,” Revanth Reddy said.

Welcoming around 300 followers of Jangaon leader Janga Raghava Reddy into the Congress fold at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that the BJP, which has four MPs and a Union Minister from Telangana could easily raise the issue of GO 317 with the Centre.