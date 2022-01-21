STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana logs 4,207 Covid cases, two deaths

As many as 4,207 more Covid-19 cases were reported in Telangana state on Thursday as the number of infections continues to surge.

Published: 21st January 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 4,207 more Covid-19 cases were reported in Telangana state on Thursday as the number of infections continues to surge. Two deaths were reported in the state. Of the total number of new cases, 1,645 were logged within the GHMC limits, 380 in Medchal-Malkajgiri and another 336 in Rangareddy district. 

As per the official tally, 1,825 patients have recovered from Covid-19, taking the state’s recovery rate to 95.75 per cent. At present, there are 26,633 patients undergoing treatment. According to officials, there were 21,327 regular beds, 20,965 oxygen beds and 11,348 ICU beds lying vacant in the state. Also, 71,875 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine, 2,31,672 received the second dose, and 15,022 received the precautionary dose on Thursday. There were 26,22,280 shots of vaccines available at cold-chain points and district vaccine stores, and 10,34,010 at the State’s stores.

