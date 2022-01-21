Tourism projects: Telangana pulls up defaulting lessees, says pay up or face action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud has ordered officials to recover dues payable to the Telangana government by lessees operating hospitality and tourism projects in government lands, which were leased to them in the undivided Andhra Pradesh under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to develop tourism.

The Minister held a review meeting with tourism and legal officials in Hyderabad on Thursday, where officials informed him that in the erstwhile State, many valuable government lands were given on lease to companies and individuals to develop tourism projects to attract domestic and international tourists to the city.

He asked the officials to issue notices to those who have fallen in default in payments, stating that water and power supply would be cut if they do not fall in line.The lands were given on lease to Prasad’s IMAX Theatre at Necklace Road, Expotel Hotel at Lower Tank Bund, Trident Hotel in Madhapur, Daspalla Hotel in Jubilee Hills, Jala Vihar at Necklace Road and a Golf Course in Shamirpet, just to name a few.

The officials informed the Minister that while some companies and individuals were successfully running the projects by paying lease and State’s revenue share (ADP) as enshrined in the lease agreements, there were some individuals who had turned litigant and were approaching courts with malafide intentions, enjoying possession of government land and not developing them. The officials have apprised the Minister of the dues pending and by whom, and how it was causing a loss by crores of rupees to the State exchequer.

Srinivas Goud has asked officials to initiate legal action against those who defaulted on their payments and to send notices to them warning them of discontinuation of civic services if the lessees fail to clear their dues.He also said that he would bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and as per the latter’s directions, discussions would be held with the lessees before further action is taken.