TRS leaders corner Bandi Sanjay on allegations over tribal development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rejecting allegations levelled by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that the TRS government has neglected tribals, Minister for Scheduled Tribes Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday said that it was the BJP-led Union government that has failed all sections of society.

Flanked by Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MP Maloth Kavitha, MLAs Haripriya Banoth and Ramavath Ravindra Kumar, the Minister told reporters that the State BJP unit, which is focusing on ST Assembly segments, has failed to get benefits for the constituencies from the Union government in the last seven years.

“It’s shameful on the part of Bandi Sanjay to declare that the BJP would launch an agitation over Podu lands. Sanjay should know that the Podu land subject is under the purview of the Union government,” Satyavathi Rathod said.

She recalled that the Podu land issues would be resolved soon based on the recommendations of the Cabinet Subcommittee. “Why has the BJP-led Union government failed to establish a tribal university in the State,” she wondered. “Tribals are quite intellectual and they will not fall prey to the false statements of BJP,” Satyavahi Rathod said.

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that around 4.5 lakh STs had applied for the 12 lakh acres of forest lands. The Centre should extend the cut-off date for giving pattas to Podu cultivators, he said.

“Sanjay should raise the matter in the Lok Sabha,” Reddy said. Haripriya said that the TRS would not allow BJP leaders to tour in ST hamlets. Ravindra Kumar said that the BJP will not be able to even retain deposits in the 12 ST segments in the next Assembly elections. Kavitha advised Sanjay to get the the Union government to allot Rs 1,000 crore for Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara.