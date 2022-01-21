Two IAS officers shifted, six gets new postings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a minor reshuffle, the State government on Thursday transferred two IAS officers and gave new postings to six more.Adhar Sinha, Director General of EPTRI has been posted as Special Chief secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries (AH, DD and F) department.

Anita Rajendra, secretary AH, DD and F will be the new director general of MCR-HRD Institute, relieving Harpreet Singh, who has been holding Full Additional Charge.Also, A Vani Prasad has been made the Director General of EPTRI, while K Nirmala has been appointed Secretary, Public Enterprises, relieving Jayesh Ranjan from full additional charge.

K Manicka Raj was appointed Secretary, Revenue Department, relieving Rahul Bojja from full additional charge while Pausumi Basu was made Additional Commissioner, GHMC.Also, M Haritha was appointed Deputy Secretary, Education Department.