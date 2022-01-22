4,416 Covid cases, two deaths recorded in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 4,416 cases of Covid-19 on Friday with 1,20,243 tests conducted. The State now has 29,127 active cases of Covid-19 with 1,920 previously infected individuals recovering.

Even with so many active cases, current hospitalisations are at 2,960 of which 714 are in ICU and 1214 on oxygen support. Two deaths were reported on the day, taking the toll to 4,069. Meanwhile, the highest case loads came in from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area with 1,670 cases, followed by 417 cases in Medchal and 301 cases in Rangareddy. Hanamkonda has reported 178 cases, followed by 99 cases in Sangareddy.