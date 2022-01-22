84 Telangana power staffers not paid since 18 months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 84 regular employees working in power utilities for the last 25 years who were allotted from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana power utilities have not been paid for the last 18 months.

Based on the Dharmadhikari Committee report, they were relieved by AP power utilities on March 14, 2020 and reported on June 26, 2020 at TS power utilities at Hyderabad. “However, the management of TS power utilities refused to allow us to join duty for reasons best known to them,” employees said. After rendering 20-30 years of regular service, they are now in a pathetic situation without a salary since 2020. This apart, they are unable to withdraw the General Provident Fund amount in the absence of regular salaries from either of the power utilities, employees sayid

“TS power utilities and AP power utilities are not extending medical facilities to us in the existing Covid-19 situation due to which we are incurring huge medical expenditure. Some of the 84 employees are also going to retire shortly and are depressed over not receiving pension and terminal benefits,” said T V Rao, employee.

They have requested management of both States to settle the issue because several lives hinge on a resolution.