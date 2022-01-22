STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

84 Telangana power staffers not paid since 18 months

About 84 regular employees working in power utilities for the last 25 years who were allotted from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana power utilities have not been paid for the last 18 months.

Published: 22nd January 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 84 regular employees working in power utilities for the last 25 years who were allotted from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana power utilities have not been paid for the last 18 months.

Based on the Dharmadhikari Committee report, they were relieved by AP power utilities on March 14, 2020 and reported on June 26, 2020 at TS power utilities at Hyderabad. “However, the management of TS power utilities refused to allow us to join duty for reasons best known to them,” employees said. After rendering 20-30 years of regular service, they are now in a pathetic situation without a salary since 2020. This apart, they are unable to withdraw the General Provident Fund amount in the absence of regular salaries from either of the power utilities, employees sayid 

“TS power utilities and AP power utilities are not extending medical facilities to us in the existing Covid-19 situation due to which we are incurring huge medical expenditure. Some of the 84 employees are also going to retire shortly and are depressed over not receiving pension and terminal benefits,” said T V Rao, employee.

They have requested management of both States to settle the issue because several lives hinge on a resolution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana power utilities salary
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp