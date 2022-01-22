Khammam: Bank officials lock up houses of farmers for not repaying loans

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: District Cooperative Bank officials in Khammam district, on Friday, locked up the houses of eight farmers who have not repaid loans they had taken in the financial year of 2015-2016.

According to sources, the DCCB gave loans to landless farmers who were cultivating crops by taking agricultural lands on lease. The bank gave loans to as many as 30 farmers, out of whom six have not repaid loans till now. The loans ranged from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. DCCB assistant general manager N Rama Devi said that several notices were issued to the farmers but the latter did not respond.

On Friday, bank officials visited the houses of the six farmers in Garidepalli and two in Barlagudem villages and locked up their houses when the latter were working in their fields. The distraught farmers appealed to bank officials to give them some more time. Ch Srinu, B Ramu, B Shankar, B Ravi, D Takriya and D Bhavasingh who were among the farmers locked outside said: “We had taken Rs 10,000 each but now bank officials are saying we have to pay Rs 20,200. We repaid some amount last year but this year, we faced crop losses and were unable to repay the loans in time,” said Srinu and Ramu