PM Modi to unveil 216-ft-tall Ramanujacharya statue on Feb 5

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 216-foot-tall statue of Sri Ramanujacharya at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy’s ashram at Muchintal near Shamshabad, on the occasion of his 1,000th birth anniversary on February 5.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that Sri Ramanujacharya statue, which would be known as the ‘Statue of Equality,’ will be the second tallest one in sitting-posture in the world, after Lord Buddha statue in Thailand. This statue is visible from a distance of six km.

President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to visit the ashram to take part in religious ceremonies on February 14. The statue, which has been erected in a 45-acre land on ashram’s premises, is made of panchaloha (five metals) — gold, silver, copper, zinc and alloy made of copper and tin. Another statue, made with 120 kg gold, will be installed in one of the chambers inside the temple.

“We have invited people from all communities to take part in celebrations and religious rituals. Sri Ramanujacharya has remained a symbol of equality for the past thousand years,” said Jeeyar Swamy.

Identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams, the ornately carved Vishnu temples mentioned in the works of mystic Tamil saints Alvars, are also being built in the complex.