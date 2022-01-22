STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC asks state govt to file counter in online cinema ticket booking

The plea was heard by a division bench headed by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A Venkateswara Reddy.

Published: 22nd January 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Movie theatre, Cinema Theatre, Cinema hall

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to Telangana State government and directed the respondents to file detailed counters by the next date of hearing in plea filed by online ticket booking portal Buymovietickets’s founder Srikanth Punati, challenging GO 47, brought to regulate the services provided by online cinema ticket booking platforms.

The plea was heard by a division bench headed by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A Venkateswara Reddy. Senior Counsel D Prakash Reddy, who appeared for the petitioner, informed the court that all actions taken by respondent are arbitrary, unconstitutional and the Telangana Cinemas Regulation Act 1955 is violative of Articles 14 and 191g of the Constitution of India. 

Petitioner contended that the conditions imposed upon the petitioners for the grant of license by the authorities vide its order dated October 13, 2021 stated that only 50 per cent of the total tickets can be sold online. 

A maximum of Rs 6 can be levied as service charge by the petitioner for rendering its online booking service and stoppage of online booking of tickets two hours before the show timing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Movie tickets
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp