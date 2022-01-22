Toyota Motor launches new Camry Hybrid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched new Camry Hybrid with refreshing design changes to amplify the power, luxury, style, and elegance of the intelligent and intuitive sedan.

The new Camry Hybrid is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 41,70,000 across India. It sports a new-look with front bumper and grille design with chrome inserts which is eye catching. The vehicle is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder gasoline hybrid dynamic force engine, coupled with a powerful motor generator delivering a combined output of 160kw.