War on fever begins: Telangana teams kick off survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The statewide fever survey in the third wave commenced on Friday with healthcare, municipal and panchayat workers covering each ward/village to look for individuals with fever symptoms.

The State government has on standby, nearly 2 crore isolation kits with medicines, to cover any eventuality.

In Hyderabad district alone, the administration has nearly one lakh kits anticipating a massive spike in fevers owing to Covid and seasonal flus. Health officials are also checking for three other health updates through this door-to-door survey which includes Covid-19 vaccination status, vaccination of children and ante-natal check-ups of mothers.

Second vax dose

Apart from this, many individuals who have failed to take their second dose of the vaccine, which is nearly 21,17,558 individuals as on date, will also be intimated and informed to take the same. Those due for precautionary dose, or those children between 15-17 years of age who missed their dose will also be motivated to take the vaccine either in a local campsite or nearest PHC, added health officials.

Meanwhile, State officials have put in place all measures to ready two crore isolation kits. For the same, TSMSIDC has hired nearly 200+ contractual staff to segregate medicines and package them with information brochures to be distributed to symptomatic patients.

