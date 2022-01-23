STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

45,000 found symptomatic on Day 1 of fever survey

Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the survey will continue for another week to 10 days until all symptomatic people are identified and given home kits.

Published: 23rd January 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the numbers from the fever survey numbers are taken as reference to gauge the extent of Covid-19 spread in the State, roughly 45,000 symptomatic cases detected on the first day of the survey show that the third wave has swept through the State.

“To ensure that people do not have to queue up at hospitals, we have decided to bring medicines at their doorstep. On the first day, 12,68,000 households were surveyed for fever and cold symptoms and 45,000 were given home isolation kits,” said Health Minister T Harish Rao.

He said that the survey will continue for another week to 10 days until all symptomatic people are identified and given home kits.

Harish personally visited some homes in Siddipet district as part of the fever survey. He specifically headed to 37th ward in Siddipet Municipality and urged citizens who were yet to take their second dose to get themselves vaccinated.

“As directed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, all public representatives — from MLAs, MLCs, ZPTCs to panchayat heads — will take part in fever survey and motivate those who have not yet taken the vaccine to get vaccinated,” the Health Minister added.

Such a large number of people with symptoms identified on the first day of the survey indicates a that Covid-19 has spread much more than detected through tests.

It is generally stated that at any given point of time, about 1 per cent of the population is likely to have flu symptoms and anything beyond the same could indicate Covid-19 infections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fever survey 45000 T Harish Rao Third wave
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp