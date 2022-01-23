45,000 found symptomatic on Day 1 of fever survey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the numbers from the fever survey numbers are taken as reference to gauge the extent of Covid-19 spread in the State, roughly 45,000 symptomatic cases detected on the first day of the survey show that the third wave has swept through the State.

“To ensure that people do not have to queue up at hospitals, we have decided to bring medicines at their doorstep. On the first day, 12,68,000 households were surveyed for fever and cold symptoms and 45,000 were given home isolation kits,” said Health Minister T Harish Rao.

He said that the survey will continue for another week to 10 days until all symptomatic people are identified and given home kits.

Harish personally visited some homes in Siddipet district as part of the fever survey. He specifically headed to 37th ward in Siddipet Municipality and urged citizens who were yet to take their second dose to get themselves vaccinated.

“As directed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, all public representatives — from MLAs, MLCs, ZPTCs to panchayat heads — will take part in fever survey and motivate those who have not yet taken the vaccine to get vaccinated,” the Health Minister added.

Such a large number of people with symptoms identified on the first day of the survey indicates a that Covid-19 has spread much more than detected through tests.

It is generally stated that at any given point of time, about 1 per cent of the population is likely to have flu symptoms and anything beyond the same could indicate Covid-19 infections.