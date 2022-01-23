STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress plans movement for the ‘Dharani-hit’

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan informed that it has been decided to receive petitions from the victims at their respective mandal centres.  

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Saturday has decided to hold a week-long land movement in support of Dharani victims, the dates of which will be finalised on Monday. The PCC committee formed to identify alleged ‘victims’, who lost their lands after the implementation of Dharani, held a meeting chaired by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan informed that it has been decided to receive petitions from the victims at their respective mandal centres.  

“In the past, when land acquisition was done for Mallanna Sagar, Kaleshwaram, it was required by law to increase the registration value every two years. But prices have not risen in the last seven years. In addition, the government wants to increase the stamp duty every six months, putting a huge burden on people,” he said.

