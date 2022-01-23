STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM rules out poll tie-up with TRS

Party says KCR has failed on various fronts such as filling job vacancies, giving Dalits lands

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury virtually addresses the party State-level meeting at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad on Saturday. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPM State general secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram has made it clear that there is no way the party was going to align with TRS in the coming Assembly elections and that an alternative front with secular and like-minded forces would be formed against the State government. 

Addressing the inaugural session of the third State-level conference of the CPM at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram (SVK) virtually on Saturday, he criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on several issues, which included failure in filling job vacancies, not delivering lands promised to Dalits, irrigation and so on. 

He declared that BJP was the CPM’s political enemy number one in the State and welcomed the CM meeting leaders of Opposition parties for a likely Third Front. However, he opined that the CM first needed to convince people that he was sincere in his efforts. 

“Ruling the State doesn’t just mean introducing welfare schemes, but primarily protecting the rights of its citizens, which are being attacked by the Centre. Except bargaining with the Centre for his personal and political gains, the Chief Minister has not waged any major struggle in the interests of the people of Telangana,” he said.

TRS is waging war on its own people, says Raghavulu

CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu said that Telangana was still backward in terms of literacy and health infrastructure in rural areas, and that industrialisation and irrigation were being centralised, instead of being decentralised to benefit the rural population.

He said that thousands of acres of people’s lands in Telangana, which were given to the Centre for establishing PSUs, were now being sold to private entities by the Centre. While the Centre was trying to privatise coal blocks and defence sector via corporatisation, the State government was being indifferent to those issues and was waging war against its own people, by asking farmers not to cultivate paddy. 

Brinda hits out at ‘capitalist’ KTR for wooing Elon Musk

Brinda Karat, CPM Politburo member, referred to the recent invitation of IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao to Tesla’s Founder Elon Musk, opening doors for the latter to set up shop in Telangana, as ‘the height of capitalism’. 

“The pandemic has shown us that there are only two worlds- socialism and capitalism. While there are rising economic inequalities between the people and when 11 people across the world are dying every minute due to hunger, you are more interested in exploring space,” she said. 

