Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy rules out early polls in State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy ruled out the possibility of conducting early polls to the State Legislative Assembly. He said that the Assembly polls would be held as per the schedule.

Speaking to reporters in Nalgonda on Saturday, Jagadish Reddy blasted the Bharatiya Janata Party. He alleged that the saffron party was 100 miles away from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s futuristic vision.

The State was witnessing rapid strides of progress under the leadership of Chandrasekhar Rao. But there was no development at all under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country, he alleged.

The TRS government provided piped drinking water supply to every household in the State, but Gujarat had failed to implement such a scheme in the last 25 years, the Energy Minister said. He said TRS leaders were ready for a debate with leaders from BJP on the matter of development. He also alleged that the Congress was responsible for the backwardness of Nalgonda district.

Jagadish Reddy averred that the TRS would win all the 12 Assembly seats in the erstwhile Nalgonda district in the next Assembly polls. He distributed three-wheelers and laptops to differently-abled persons.