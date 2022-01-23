Most admitted in hospitals are partially vaccinated, say doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors say trends in city’s COVID-19 hospitalisations show many among the hospitalised patients are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Among these patients, there are fewer ICU admissions, doctors note.

“Omicron variant is less severe as compared to Delta. Those who are fully vaccinated with both the doses need not worry,” said Dr Praveen Kulkarni, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist of KIMS Hospital. He further stated that hospitalisation of the unvaccinated and those who took only a single dose of the vaccine are on the rise but ICU admissions remain low.

As per daily health bulletin, over 3112 are hospitalised as on Saturday of which 770 of them are in ICU.

“Delta variant had affected women more, as per our clinical experience, however in Omicron, even as hospitalisations are low, both genders are seeing equal number of hospitalisations,” he said.