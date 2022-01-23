Online lessons for  students  of Classes 8-10 from Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government schools in Telangana will commence online classes from January 24. The Director of School Education has directed higher authorities of departments across the State to start online classes from Monday.

The online classes will be held only for high school students studying in Classes 8, 9 and 10. Teaching and non-teaching staff are also instructed to attend with 50 per cent attendance on a rotational basis.

This action is following a suggestion from the Health Department to the government that physical classes should not be conducted in educational institutions for a few weeks in wake of the Covid outbreak. The government has extended Sankranti holidays for educational institutions up to January 30 from the earlier date of January 16. Considering the syllabus, the Department of Education has decided to conduct classes online. Holding physical classes is also being considered by the Education Department. Schools are likely to reopen from January 31 with 50 per cent attendance if Covid-19 cases decline.