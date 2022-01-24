STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1 lakh kits distributed as fever survey continues

The Health Minister assured the residents of Sangareddy that the government was alert and taking all measures to curb spread of the virus. 

Published: 24th January 2022 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On day three of the State-wide door-to-door fever survey, Health Minister T Harish Rao visited households in Sangareddy district where he encouraged people to come forward to cooperate with the government to control the spread of Covid-19.

Harish Rao informed that over one lakh people have been identified with Omicron symptoms and the health kits prepared by the government have been distributed among these people. All of them have been recommended home isolation, he said.The Health Minister assured the residents of Sangareddy that the government was alert and taking all measures to curb spread of the virus. 

ALSO READ | Roll out Dalit Bandhu across India: Harish Rao

He added that following the orders of the Chief Minister to control Covid-19 spread, the door-to-door fever survey has been taken up. About 29.20 lakh households have been covered in the last two days and the survey will be completed in another four or five days, he said.

Covid cases dip slightly in Telangana
Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 3,603 fresh Covid-19 cases with 93,397 tests conducted. The State also recorded 2,707 recoveries, taking the nubmer of active cases to 32,094, of whom 804 are under treatment in ICU. The GHMC registered 1,421 cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri 308, Rangareddy 262 and Hanamkonda 150 infections. One death was reported in the last 24 hours in the State.

