1st Robotic Bariatric surgery in TS a success

Published: 24th January 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Hibibo Abdulle Mohamed, second from right, a patient from Somalia who earlier weighed 180 kg, underwent the first complete Robotic Bariatric Surgery at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, on Sunday announced that it performed the first Complete Robotic Bariatric surgery, a first of its kind operation in the Telugu states. The surgery was performed on a 40-year-old Somalian patient Hibibo Abdulle Mohamed, who weighed a massive 180 kg and was suffering from various health complications. 

Dr Siva Charan Reddy, Senior Consultant, Surgical Gastroenteritis, along with Dr Mallikarjun, Senior Consultant, Surgical Gastroenteritis and team had performed surgery using the Da Vinci xi Robotic System, the latest surgical system in the world.

Bariatric surgery is primarily performed to treat morbid obesity and cause weight loss in select patients. Traditionally, suWch surgeries are performed by laparoscopic surgery. However, robotic surgery enables greater precision and minimises human errors.

Explaining the surgery, Dr Siva Charan Reddy said the highly intricate procedure took three hours and involved removing two-thirds of the stomach, removal of gall bladder and repair of hernia, all performed in one sitting using robotic technology. Now the patient has lost close to 15 kilos of weight and  can walk without any discomfort. She is breathing normally without any oxygen support.

