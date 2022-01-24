STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flyers have -ve reports yet forced to undergo fresh tests at Hyderabad airport

Some of netizens also took to social media platforms to express their worry over the measures being followed at the RGIA. 

Throwing Covid protocols to the wind, people without face masks gather at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Md Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With some international airlines validating only Covid-19 tests undertaken on the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) premises, the passengers who are reaching the airport with negative test reports are being forced to spend additional money and time to get clearance to board their respective flights. 

This is against the latest guidelines issued by the Central government, which emphasises that a negative report obtained within 72 hours is enough for the passengers to board their flights. Despite undergoing RT-PCR tests prior to their arrival at the airport, the flyers are allowed to enter the RGIA only after giving nasal swabs. Then they have to wait for a minimum of one hour for the results and to board their flights.

“It is not only annoying but a tiresome exercise. People are also being forced to shell out additional money for these tests besides expenses they incur to undergo ‘quarantine’ on their way to their destination. Already they are risking contracting virus at local labs. Moreover, the RGIA is charging more compared to other airports like Mumbai for these tests,” said Amirullah Khan of Khan Group of Travels. The RGIA recently slashed the charges for RT-PCR tests which give results within one hour from `4,500 to `2,900. 

ALSO READ | Passengers stage protest at Hyderabad airport as Air India flight gets canceled due to 5G fears

Last month, the RGIA has set up another lab facility, is being operated by Lucid, on its premises in addition to Mapmygenome lab which is already under operation. The sample collection facilities are located both at International Arrivals and Departures. Some of netizens also took to social media platforms to express their worry over the measures being followed at the RGIA. 

“Hearing news about RT-PCR tests need to be taken again @RGIAHyd despite rule being 24 hour test report as per a close person. That too 4000 rupees for that instant test even after having a latest report in hand. What’s going on? (sic),” tweeted Sai Bharadwaj, a techie.

As per industry observers, certain airlines that are adhering to destination nation’s policies are ensuring the passengers undergo tests. RGIA authorities informed that they are following adopting these measures as they were made mandatory by certain airlines. “There are different rules for passengers depen-ding on the destination. Flights to Dubai and the UK will have different norms, hence different approach,” they clarified.

