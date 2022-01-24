STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jagga: Bandi stoking fires of hatred 

Accusing BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar of indulging in communal politics, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy said that the Karimnagar MP’s speeches were inflammatory.

Published: 24th January 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar of indulging in communal politics, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy said that the Karimnagar MP’s speeches were inflammatory. In a chit-chat with media persons at the CLP office on Sunday, Jagga Reddy said that the aim behind Sanjay visiting the Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar was to stoke communal passions. “Why isn’t Sanjay fighting on behalf of weaker sections? There is no instance of he or Amit Shah reaching out to families of Dalit, BC or minorities,” the Congress working president said. He dared BJP leaders to speak and take up public issues with focus on development. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar T Jagga Reddy Commnal politics
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp