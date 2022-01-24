Jagga: Bandi stoking fires of hatred 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar of indulging in communal politics, Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy said that the Karimnagar MP’s speeches were inflammatory. In a chit-chat with media persons at the CLP office on Sunday, Jagga Reddy said that the aim behind Sanjay visiting the Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar was to stoke communal passions. “Why isn’t Sanjay fighting on behalf of weaker sections? There is no instance of he or Amit Shah reaching out to families of Dalit, BC or minorities,” the Congress working president said. He dared BJP leaders to speak and take up public issues with focus on development.