KTR reminds Nirmala of TS industrial prowess, seeks funds in Union Budget

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has demanded the Union government to allocate Rs 6,000 crore for the Hyderabad - Warangal, Hyderabad - Nagpur industrial corridors and additional node at Mancherial in the upcoming Budget 2022-23.

In a series of letters to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rama Rao thanked the Ministry of Commerce to have included the Hyderabad - Warangal Hyderabad - Nagpur industrial corridors by NICDIT and for considering two nodes -- the Hyderabad Pharma City and National Industrial Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), Zaheerabad -- for initial funding.

Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for both the nodes are in place and the land required has already been acquired. The estimated project cost for taking infrastructure development in these two nodes is about Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 crores respectively, the Minister said.He requested Sitharaman to consider sanctioning an additional node at Mancherial under Hyderabad - Nagpur corridor as this node would have approximately 3,000 acres. The necessary State Government commitments for operationalising the nodes will be submitted shortly, Rama Rao wrote.

“It is therefore, requested to include in the budget estimates the extent of at least Rs 2,000 crore for each of the above nodes (2,000 X 3 nodes = Rs 6,000 crore) under Hyderabad -Warangal, Hyderabad -Nagpur and additional node at Mancherial,” the Minister wrote.The State government is keen to take up the Hyderabad - Bengaluru industrial corridor (HBIC) and Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridor (HVIC) under NICDIT, which seamlessly connects the other industrial Corridors of the country, the letter said.

Rama Rao requested the Union Minister to include in the budget the extent of at least Rs 1,500 crore for each of the above nodes under HBIC HVIC.He said that in this regard, the State government has identified Huzurabad node with approximately 3,000 acres and another 3,000 to 5,000 acres for the Jadcherla-Gadwal-Kothakota node within the influence area of Hyderabad-Vijayawada and Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridors respectively and is keen to develop these nodes on fast track.

Rama Rao said that there were repeated interactions regarding setting up of the first National Design Centre (NDC) in Hyderabad. “As advised by you, we are not setting-up a new greenfield campus for NDC, instead we are now planning to take up some space in the existing building of National Academy of Construction (NAC) for starting the NDC activities,” he said.

He requested Sitharaman to consider including Hyderabad in the proposed defence industrial production corridor to augment and support the growth of defence manufacturing from the State of Telangana. “A request from Government of Telangana to include Hyderabad in the proposed Defence Manufacturing sector. With your support, we look forward to strengthening our manufacturing base in the Defence and allied sectors and augment your initiatives to indigenise defence supplies and strengthen national security,” Rama Rao wrote.