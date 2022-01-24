STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR to lay stone for water scheme today

Alternate day supplies can be achieved for few areas where presently supply frequency is once in three days and beyond.

Published: 24th January 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao will lay the foundation for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-II drinking water supply scheme at Alkapoor Township, Manikonda on Monday. A population of over 1.96 lakh will be benefited, about 83,270 additional connections will be provided.

The ORR Phase-II will provide water supply infrastructure to the extended areas of ULBs and villages by laying inlet, outlet, distribution network and construction of service reservoirs in Rajendranagar, Shameerpet, Medchal, Qutubullapur, Patancheru, Ramchandrapuram and Bollarum mandals.

The Package-II will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 587 crore covering five mandals, as many as 41 water reservoirs will be constructed with a total capacity of 71.5 ML and 1,293 km pipeline will be laid consisting of HDPE pipeline (756 km) and DI pipeline (537 km).

The benefits after completion of this project will provided enhanced water supply into the system will improve the service-level benchmarks for existing consumers and coverage of unserved areas. Alternate day supplies can be achieved for few areas where presently supply frequency is once in three days and beyond.

