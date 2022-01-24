Need to conserve TS’ Buddhist heritage, stress experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been recorded in history that Buddhism, which entered Telangana region in the 6th century BC, was a way of life till the 6th century AD. Archaeological findings have unearthed Satavahana-era Buddhist monasteries named ‘Mahaviharas’ in Kondapur, Kotalingala and Phanigiri, among others. While very few excavations have been done in the last century or so, explorations by researchers and archaeologists have proved that these were not just some isolated monasteries which were built, but that Buddhism was practised across the ‘Asmaka Mahajanapatha’, one of the 16 Mahajanapathas to have flourished in the Deccan region between Godavari and Krishna river valleys.



According to Dr MA Sreenivasan, archaeologist, who spoke on Buddhism in India at a virtual seminar organised by Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam on Sunday, spoke elaborately, giving evidence to his observation that Buddhism was the first ‘institutionalised religion’ in this region before any other religion, which had played a pivotal role in the 2nd stage of urbanisation, when artisanship and agricultural extension had started flourishing.

Vedic religion

Dr Sreenivasan said that though the kings of Satavahana and Ikshvaku dynasties had conformed to Vedic religion due to diplomatic and military compulsions, their queens, officials and the people had followed Buddhism and Jainism. Giving an elaborate presentation on all 33 Buddhist sites discovered in Telangana till now and all the remnants of Buddhism from the periods of Satavahanas, Ikshvakus, Vishnukundis and some till the Bahmanis, he said that very little has been done to unearth the true history and culture of Telangana, which was defined by Buddhism.

Findings near Manjeera

He also shed light on his latest findings in the Manjeera river valley in Medak district, where he has discovered Satavahana-era Brahmi script on a Anumulabanda rock-shelter near Edupayala temple which read as ‘Om Namo Buddhaya’ and Ashoka-era label inscription on an artefact found in a deserted village near Kulcharam which says ‘Devanam.’ “This land had witnessed the advent, growth and spread of Buddhism. It needs a concerted effort to record the true history, which may otherwise disappear in no time. Future generations may never know the Satavahana-Buddhist heritage of Telangana if all stakeholders don’t act now,” he concluded.