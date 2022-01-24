Roll out Dalit Bandhu across India: Harish Rao  

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Stating that the TRS government was spending more money for the welfare of SCs than the BJP-led Union government, Harish Rao pointed out the success of Dalit Bandhu to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and demanded that it be implemented across the country.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Harish Rao said that the Telangana government allocated Rs 19,813 crore for the welfare of SCs in the State Budget.“This means that on average, the State government is spending Rs 35,699 for each SC family in Telangana. In comparison, the Union government is spending only Rs 6,269 for each SC family,” Harish Rao said. He urged the Union Finance Minister to allocate funds in the forthcoming Union Budget and implement Dalit Bandh across the country.

“We plan to implement Dalit Bandhu for 100 families in each Assembly segment by the end of March, 2022,” the Minister said. Describing the Mana Vooru - Mana Badi as a revolutionary programme, Harish Rao refuted the allegations of BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar that there were no teachers in the State to introduce English medium in government schools.

“There are sufficient teachers in the State. The teacher-student ratio too is good in the State, as prescribed in the Right to Education Act. Telangana is far better placed than several BJP-ruled States in teacher-student ratio,” Harish Rao said.