Three held by Nizamabad police for attack on journalist

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad Police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with the attack on K Posheti, a reporter working for a vernacular daily.Posheti was attacked by three persons on January 15 in Makloor village of Nizamabad district and had lodged a complaint the same day.

On Sunday, Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju told reporters that the arrests were made after scouring through CCTV footage and identifying the accused.Nagaraju said apart from the three persons arrested, another two identified as Mahender and Ranjith, were behind the attack. The assailants had come on two bikes and used rods and plastic agricultural implements to attack the reporter. He said that a case has been registered on five persons under ST, ST Atrocities Act.