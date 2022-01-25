Centre drags feet on Krishna tribunal

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s been about four months since Telangana withdrew its petition in Supreme Court on a new Krishna water tribunal. However, the suspense continues over the constitution of a new tribunal to decide the matter of Krishna river water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

TRS leaders and irrigation officials are beginning to wonder whether the Centre will constitute a new tribunal at all, in the wake of the TRS government declaring war against the Narendra Modi government.

In October, 2021, the Apex Court allowed TS to withdraw the case. Despite repeated pleas, the Union government did not take any decision on constituting the tribunal till date.

“The Centre has been dodging the issue,” alleged ruling party leaders. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in November 2021 that the Centre would decide on the new Tribunal once the Law Ministry give its opinion. He blamed the TRS government for the delay. However, sources in the Irrigation Department said that the current delay is on the part of the Centre.

While withdrawing the case, Telangana wanted the Centre to refer the Krishna river water disputes between AP and TS under Section 3 of the Interstate River Water Disputes Act. If the Centre fails to take any decision, the State would again approach the Apex Court.