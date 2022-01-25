Ex-MIM leader gets lifer for murder

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A fast-track court, on Monday, sentenced Md Farooq Ahmed, former district president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and ex-Vice Chairman, Adilabad municipality, for killing a councillor Syed Zameer and injuring two others using his pistol on December 18, 2020.

Additional District Judge Justice T Srinivas Rao pronounced the judgement and also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on the convict, said the district Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy and Public Prosecutor M Ramana Reddy.

On December 18, 2020, Zameer and Ahmed’s children fought during a cricket match at Tatiguda locality of the town. After that, Ahmed opened fire at Zameer and also attacked him with a knife, while also injuring the councillor’s brother Syed Mannan and nephew Syed Mothesin.

On the basis of a complaint, the police filed a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act. The police appealed to the High Court to appoint a special court for the case, after which the case was transferred and completed in a short period.

The police collected the evidence and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The pistol, which was used in the offence, was recovered. The bullets recovered from Zameer’s and Mothesin’s body was sent to ballistic experts and the report was submitted to the court.

Adilabad Two Town police station Circle Inspector (CI) Purostham Chary submitted 36 witnesses in the chargesheet, video evidence and report from ballistic experts.

