One more 2BHK unit at Khairatabad ready

Published: 25th January 2022 05:27 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the double bedroom housing scheme (2BHK) started in 111 localities within Greater Hyderabad limits is going at a brisk pace. 

As part of the scheme, one more unit of 2BHK houses is ready for opening at Indira Nagar in Khairatabad. This unit has 210 houses constructed in five blocks with G + five floors, built at a cost of Rs 17.85 crore.

Construction was carried out in five blocks on the G + five floors. All basic amenities are provided in this colony, including laying of CC roads, drinking water supply, sewage lines, storm water drains, seven lifts and seven shops. 

In addition to this, beautification works were carried out by planting trees in the open spaces for a better ambiance.

The State government’s flagship 2BHK housing scheme was also selected as a finalist at the world level competition -Smart City Expo World Congress, held in Barcelona, Spain in November 2021.

