Positivity rate low, schools may reopen by end of January

The department of School Education, BIE and Higher Education are preparing to reopen the institutions.

Published: 25th January 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

schools reopening

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Covid positivity rate in Telangana remaining low, experts believe that the number of cases may dip in a week. Already, the number of cases has dipped to 3,000 per day from 4,000 plus earlier.

Taking this into account, the department of School Education, BIE and Higher Education are preparing to reopen the institutions.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will review the situation with Health and Education department officials on Tuesday and is expected to discuss the status of Covid-19 and reopening of educational institutions.

Based on their recommendation, the government may take a decision to reopen the educational institutions.

TS logs 3,980 Covid cases, three deaths

Hyderabad: The State logged 3,980 new Covid-19 cases on Monday with 97,113 tests conducted. The active cases tally stood at 33,673 after 2,398 individuals recovered. The State also saw three deaths, on the day taking the toll to 4,075 while 3,337 individuals were hospitalised, with 832 in ICU.

RGIA clarifies on Rapid RT-PCR test cost

Hyderabad: The RGIA on Monday clarified that `2,900 is charged for Rapid RTPCR, and not RT-PCR as mentioned in story “Flyers have -ve reports, yet forced to undergo fresh test at Hyd Airport”, published in TNIE on Monday. “It is to be noted that the cost of a Rapid RTPCR test is `2,900 and not a RTPCR test,” the RGIA said.

