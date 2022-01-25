Tension in Nizamabad district after TRS activists attack BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri's vehicle

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Tension prevailed near Issapalli village in Armoor mandal in Nizamabad district on Tuesday after TRS activists attacked the vehicle in which Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri was travelling. The TRS activists damaged the windscreens of the MP's vehicle.



When the BJP MP planned to tour in Armoor town and surrounding areas, the district police advised him to change the route plan as the ruling TRS activists had decided to obstruct his tour. Refusing the suggestion of the police, the MP staged a dharna on the road for about two hours in Armoor. After a two-hour-long protest along with followers, Dharmapuri proceeded to the villages as per his plan. While he was nearing Issapalli village, TRS activists attacked his vehicle from the back.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP MP alleged that the police were acting as per the directions of the ruling TRS leaders. "The police even stopped my convoy and invited TRS goondas to attack me," the MP alleged. He said that he would move a privilege motion against the Nizamabad police.



The TRS activists decided to obstruct the tour of the BJP MP, alleging that he failed to keep his assurance to set up the turmeric board in Nizamabad district.

Dharmapuri later returned to Nizamabad and lodge a complaint with Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju.