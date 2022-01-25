ULBs told to commence the process of preparation of budget for 2022-23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the financial year 2021-22 is coming to an end, Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department, has asked District Collectors and Additional Collector (Local Bodies) to commence the process of preparation of the budget for the year 2022-23 keeping in view the provisions of the Telangana Municipalities (TM) Act, 2019.

The District Collectors should conduct preliminary meetings with all the Municipal Commissioners on the preparation of the budget and guide them to ensure that proper allocations are made to the sectors.

As per Section 107 under the TM Act, special emphasis is laid on the preparation of annual budgets of the municipalities so that proper allocations are made for obligatory requirements and development of all areas in the municipalities.

Arvind Kumar asked officials to hold a review of income and expenditure of the current financial year (2021-22) with respect to revenue and capital funds. Initially, a realistic estimate of receipt of funds for the financial year 2022-23 should be made both under revenue and capital funds, after arriving at total income, provision should be made for meeting the salary of the employees.

The budget should earmark for maintenance of parks, playgrounds and open spaces, construction and maintenance of Vaikuntadhamams, burial grounds, public toilets, integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets, modern slaughterhouses, scientific management of dumping yards and solid and liquid management. After meeting all the said requirements, ward-wise capital works should be taken up and preliminary works should be completed by February 10 and all the budget meetings should be completed by February 20, without fail.

‘Earmark funds for parks, toilets’

