STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress legislators meet Governor, urge her to review law and order situation

Vikramarka alleged that the present situation proved that the entire police department was dancing to the tunes of TRS leaders.

Published: 26th January 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seeking Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan’s intervention over the “deteriorating law and order” situation in the State, Congress legislators met her at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. They urged her to conduct a ‘review’ of the entire police department.

Led by CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the leaders brought to her notice several cases including the latest issue of Kothagudem MLA’s son Vanama Raghavendra Rao who is Accused No. 2 in the Naga Ramakrishna family suicide case. Vikramarka alleged that the TRS government had a history of protecting partymen despite them being accused of grave crimes. “Several incidents like rapes, murders, kidnaps and other serious crimes occurred since the TRS came to power,” the legislators said in their representation submitted to Governor. 

Referring to the DGP’s annual report (2021), they held that over 1.8 lakh registered cases of various categories spoke volumes about the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. They further held that the police authorities were arresting Congress party MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other prominent activists. “Covid norms were applied to control the Opposition, while TRS leaders continued with mass rallies,” they alleged. 

Later speaking to the media, Vikramarka held that the present situation proved that the entire police department was dancing to the tunes of TRS leaders. “We hope the Governor will conduct a review of the police department,” he stated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Vanama Raghavendra Rao Naga Ramakrishna family suicide case TRS Government
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp