Congress legislators meet Governor, urge her to review law and order situation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seeking Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan’s intervention over the “deteriorating law and order” situation in the State, Congress legislators met her at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. They urged her to conduct a ‘review’ of the entire police department.

Led by CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the leaders brought to her notice several cases including the latest issue of Kothagudem MLA’s son Vanama Raghavendra Rao who is Accused No. 2 in the Naga Ramakrishna family suicide case. Vikramarka alleged that the TRS government had a history of protecting partymen despite them being accused of grave crimes. “Several incidents like rapes, murders, kidnaps and other serious crimes occurred since the TRS came to power,” the legislators said in their representation submitted to Governor.

Referring to the DGP’s annual report (2021), they held that over 1.8 lakh registered cases of various categories spoke volumes about the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. They further held that the police authorities were arresting Congress party MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other prominent activists. “Covid norms were applied to control the Opposition, while TRS leaders continued with mass rallies,” they alleged.

Later speaking to the media, Vikramarka held that the present situation proved that the entire police department was dancing to the tunes of TRS leaders. “We hope the Governor will conduct a review of the police department,” he stated.